Japan's Shinkansen trains to run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route
India and Japan are teaming up to launch E10 Shinkansen bullet trains for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
Announced during PM Modi's recent Tokyo visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, these next-gen trains will start trial runs in both countries between 2026 and 2027, with full service expected by late 2027.
Trains are famous for their speed and safety record
Shinkansen trains are famous for their speed (up to 320km/h), spotless safety record—no passenger deaths in over 50 years—and eco-friendly design, producing 92% less carbon per seat than flights.
They're set to make travel faster, safer, and greener for everyone on this busy route.