Japan's Shinkansen trains to run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route India Aug 29, 2025

India and Japan are teaming up to launch E10 Shinkansen bullet trains for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Announced during PM Modi's recent Tokyo visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, these next-gen trains will start trial runs in both countries between 2026 and 2027, with full service expected by late 2027.