Why Mysuru Dasara invite to Booker winner has turned controversial India Aug 29, 2025

This year's Mysuru Dasara festival has landed in controversy after author Banu Mushtaq, fresh off her 2025 International Booker Prize win, was invited as chief guest.

Some BJP leaders are upset over her past remarks questioning the association of Kannada language with the Hindu goddess Bhuvaneshwari, which she pointed out was exclusionary to her and other Muslims in the state.

They now want Mushtaq to clarify her respect for Goddess Chamundeshwari, who is central to the festival.