Why Mysuru Dasara invite to Booker winner has turned controversial
This year's Mysuru Dasara festival has landed in controversy after author Banu Mushtaq, fresh off her 2025 International Booker Prize win, was invited as chief guest.
Some BJP leaders are upset over her past remarks questioning the association of Kannada language with the Hindu goddess Bhuvaneshwari, which she pointed out was exclusionary to her and other Muslims in the state.
They now want Mushtaq to clarify her respect for Goddess Chamundeshwari, who is central to the festival.
Mushtaq stands by her past comments
Mushtaq made history this year as the first Kannada writer to win the International Booker Prize for her collection Heart Lamp.
Despite criticism, she's accepted the invitation and says she respects Mysuru Dasara's traditions, recalling attending it as a child and calling it an inclusive celebration.
Debate splits Karnataka politics
The debate has split Karnataka politics.
While BJP leaders argue that Mushtaq's views make her an unsuitable chief guest, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and others defend her role—emphasizing that Dasara belongs to everyone and celebrates shared culture.