Justice Alok Aradhe sworn in as Supreme Court judge
Justice Alok Aradhe has just been sworn in as a Supreme Court judge, following a government notification issued on August 27, after the Supreme Court collegium recommended his elevation.
Until now, he was leading the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice for over seven months.
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar is acting Chief Justice at Bombay HC
With experience across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir high courts, Justice Aradhe brings decades of expertise and is set to retire in April 2029.
Meanwhile, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar has stepped in as acting Chief Justice at Bombay High Court until a permanent appointment is made.