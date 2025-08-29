Next Article
Man rapes, burns sister for dating someone from village
In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister twice at knifepoint after objecting to her three-year relationship with a man from their village.
The assaults happened on July 13 and August 22, both times when his wife was away.
During the second attack, he also burned her thigh with a lit cigarette.
Man now faces charges
After the second incident, the survivor reached out to the state's women's helpline and reported the abuse to police.
Officers quickly arrested her brother and seized evidence from their home. Medical exams were conducted; he now faces charges.
The investigation is still ongoing.