Man rapes, burns sister for dating someone from village India Aug 29, 2025

In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister twice at knifepoint after objecting to her three-year relationship with a man from their village.

The assaults happened on July 13 and August 22, both times when his wife was away.

During the second attack, he also burned her thigh with a lit cigarette.