Patna court receives bomb threat; police investigating
The Patna civil court received a bomb threat by email, warning of four RDX IED blasts planned for Friday.
Police quickly responded by tightening security around the court to keep everyone safe.
NIA arrests suspect in Muzaffarpur AK-47 case
Extra police and a dog squad are now stationed at all entry and exit points, with thorough checks underway. Authorities are investigating who sent the threat.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, the NIA just arrested a suspect linked to the Muzaffarpur AK-47 seizure—part of an ongoing probe into illegal arms smuggling in Bihar.