Karnataka: 8 injured in cycle shop blast
On August 28, 2024, a cycle shop in Badami, Karnataka went up in flames when two illegally stored LPG cylinders exploded.
Eight people—including the shop owner, staff, and two Home Guards—were hurt but are now out of danger.
The blast destroyed the shop and several bicycles.
Two men identified for illegally keeping cylinders
Police have identified two men, Wasim Abdul Razak Jamadar and Salim Abdul Razak Jamadar, for illegally keeping 22 LPG cylinders without a license, which led to the explosion.
A case has been registered and senior officers visited the scene.
Authorities say safety rules were ignored despite knowing the risks.
Legal action is underway as officials work to hold those responsible for these dangerous violations accountable.