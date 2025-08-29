Karnataka: 8 injured in cycle shop blast

Two men identified for illegally keeping cylinders

Police have identified two men, Wasim Abdul Razak Jamadar and Salim Abdul Razak Jamadar, for illegally keeping 22 LPG cylinders without a license, which led to the explosion.

A case has been registered and senior officers visited the scene.

Authorities say safety rules were ignored despite knowing the risks.

Legal action is underway as officials work to hold those responsible for these dangerous violations accountable.