Uttarakhand: Alaknanda River floods, Badrinath highway submerged
A sudden cloudburst in Uttarakhand and flooding of the Alaknanda River have resulted in the complete submergence of the Badrinath highway between Srinagar and Rudraprayag.
With this key route underwater, all traffic is at a standstill.
Authorities are moving vehicles to safer spots and working on alternate ways for stranded pilgrims to continue their journey.
Rescue efforts are on
Rescue efforts led by District Magistrate Prateek Jain are in full swing, with NDRF, SDRF, and local teams helping out.
Basukedaar Tehsil has seen heavy damage—homes and a vehicle hit in Syur, farmlands buried under debris in Kimana—and there are reports of missing people from Chhenagad Dugar and Joula Badeth villages.
Officials are using alternative routes to get help quickly to those affected.