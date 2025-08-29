Uttarakhand: Alaknanda River floods, Badrinath highway submerged

Rescue efforts are on

Rescue efforts led by District Magistrate Prateek Jain are in full swing, with NDRF, SDRF, and local teams helping out.

Basukedaar Tehsil has seen heavy damage—homes and a vehicle hit in Syur, farmlands buried under debris in Kimana—and there are reports of missing people from Chhenagad Dugar and Joula Badeth villages.

Officials are using alternative routes to get help quickly to those affected.