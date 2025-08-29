Pune-Nashik in just 20 minutes? This new highway will do India Aug 29, 2025

A brand new 28-km elevated highway is set to make travel between Pune and Nashik way faster—think two hours down to just 20 minutes.

Connecting Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar (Khed), this project is all about smoother commutes, less traffic, and better links between two major cities.