Pune-Nashik in just 20 minutes? This new highway will do
A brand new 28-km elevated highway is set to make travel between Pune and Nashik way faster—think two hours down to just 20 minutes.
Connecting Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar (Khed), this project is all about smoother commutes, less traffic, and better links between two major cities.
Land acquisition for ramps and bypasses
Land is being acquired in villages like Chakan, Nanekarwadi, and Waki for new ramps and bypasses, aiming to clear up traffic jams—especially around Chakan's busy industrial area.
The goal is to wrap up land deals promptly so construction can kick off on time.
PMRDA's ongoing efforts to improve Pune's road network
The PMRDA isn't stopping here—they're widening key routes across the city and nearly done with land work for the Pune Ring Road.
All these moves are meant to cut bottlenecks, lower pollution, and make life easier for everyone getting around or working in Pune.