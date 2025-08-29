Rajasthan: Sadhu booked for sodomy, sexual assault during Pandupol fair
A sadhu named Bhanwaranand Maharaj has been booked for allegedly sodomizing a 22-year-old youth and attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old minor at his ashram in Alwar district, Rajasthan.
Both incidents took place during the recent Pandupol fair in Baldevgarh, after the victims visited a Hanuman temple and then went with the sadhu to his ashram.
Villagers beat up sadhu before handing him to police
The two boys reported what happened directly to police at the fair. Officers quickly registered a case and detained Maharaj, with Rajgarh Circle Officer now leading the investigation.
Medical exams are planned to gather evidence.
Meanwhile, videos on social media show villagers confronting and beating up the sadhu before handing him over to police—sparking protests demanding strict action as he remains in custody.