SBI branch employee steals gold, cash; inspired by Bollywood movie
An SBI cashier, Narige Ravinder, is accused of pulling off a ₹13.71 crore fraud at the Chennuru branch in Adilabad, Telangana.
Over 10 months, he allegedly created secret bank accounts using his relatives' and friends' names to steal cash and gold, including gold mortgaged by 449 customers.
The scam came to light during a routine audit on May 22.
CCTV footage and fingerprints tied Ravinder to the fraud after he disappeared during the audit.
Investigators found he was struggling with online betting debts and may have been inspired by the movie "Lucky Bhaskar."
Nine people—including his wife and sister-in-law—have been arrested for helping him.
Police are still searching for Ravinder, while SBI says they're working to recover customers' stolen money and gold.