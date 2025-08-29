Will not bow down to US tariff hike: Piyush Goyal

The US tariff hike has led to a pause in trade talks with India, even after six rounds of negotiations this year. Goyal says the government is backing affected exporters and encouraging industries to find new markets—like boosting steel exports and expediting export promotion efforts for textiles.

India is looking beyond the US

India is looking beyond the US, finalizing a trade deal with Oman and working on agreements with Qatar and the EU.

Goyal also hinted at reforms in GST to help drive up demand at home, aiming to keep Indian businesses competitive despite global challenges.