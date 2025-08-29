India to manufacture Japan's E-10 Shinkansen bullet trains: Details here
Big news for India's railways: India and Japan are expected to announce a partnership to manufacture super-fast E-10 Shinkansen bullet trains right here at home.
The agreement, which may be announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan, means these high-speed trains—based on Japan's ALFA-X design but tweaked for Indian needs—could be part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
The first section is set to be ready by 2027, with the full line expected by 2029.
Modi's visit to Japan may see this announcement
The E-10 Shinkansen can hit speeds up to 400km/h, marking a major leap in tech for Indian rail travel.
This project combines Japanese safety and engineering with Indian manufacturing muscle, and could even open doors for exporting these trains later on.
Beyond just new trains, Modi's visit is about deepening economic ties with Japan—a move some say could be as game-changing as the Maruti-Suzuki partnership was back in the day.