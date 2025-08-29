India to manufacture Japan's E-10 Shinkansen bullet trains: Details here

Modi's visit to Japan may see this announcement

The E-10 Shinkansen can hit speeds up to 400km/h, marking a major leap in tech for Indian rail travel.

This project combines Japanese safety and engineering with Indian manufacturing muscle, and could even open doors for exporting these trains later on.

Beyond just new trains, Modi's visit is about deepening economic ties with Japan—a move some say could be as game-changing as the Maruti-Suzuki partnership was back in the day.