'India can be Japan's launchpad to reach Global South': Modi
Prime Minister Modi just told Japanese business leaders in Tokyo that India is ready to be their "launchpad" for reaching the Global South.
He pointed out how India's stable politics and fast-growing economy are attracting Japanese companies, and encouraged even more investment in areas like tech, green energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and upskilling young talent.
Japan's investments in India
Japan has already invested over $40 billion in India—including $13 billion just in the last two years—fueling jobs and innovation.
With India's skilled workforce teaming up with Japan's advanced tech, both countries hope to lead in AI, clean energy, and semiconductors.
This partnership isn't just about business; it's about building stronger supply chains and shaping Asia's future together—while giving both countries a bigger voice across emerging markets.