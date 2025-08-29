'India can be Japan's launchpad to reach Global South': Modi

Japan's investments in India

Japan has already invested over $40 billion in India—including $13 billion just in the last two years—fueling jobs and innovation.

With India's skilled workforce teaming up with Japan's advanced tech, both countries hope to lead in AI, clean energy, and semiconductors.

This partnership isn't just about business; it's about building stronger supply chains and shaping Asia's future together—while giving both countries a bigger voice across emerging markets.