Varanasi: Floods force rooftop cremations, symbolically 'Ganga Aarti' on roof
Flooding from the Ganga and Varuna rivers has hit Varanasi hard on Friday, with water levels just below the danger mark.
Several ghats are underwater, so cremations at Manikarnika and Harishchandra have moved to rooftops and narrow lanes.
Even the iconic 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat is now being performed symbolically on a nearby roof—showing just how much daily life has been turned upside down.
Crops wiped out, but relief centers stocked with essentials
Floodwater has entered homes in areas like Ramana, Samne Ghat, and Nagwa. Families such as Ramesh Singh's are living upstairs while kids wade through waterlogged streets to get to school.
Local crops like beans and eggplants have been wiped out.
On the bright side, flood relief centers remain stocked with essentials and medical help; officials say they're ready to support anyone who needs it until things get back to normal.