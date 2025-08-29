Varanasi: Floods force rooftop cremations, symbolically 'Ganga Aarti' on roof

Crops wiped out, but relief centers stocked with essentials

Floodwater has entered homes in areas like Ramana, Samne Ghat, and Nagwa. Families such as Ramesh Singh's are living upstairs while kids wade through waterlogged streets to get to school.

Local crops like beans and eggplants have been wiped out.

On the bright side, flood relief centers remain stocked with essentials and medical help; officials say they're ready to support anyone who needs it until things get back to normal.