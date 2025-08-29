Over 170 flights hit as rain lashes Delhi-NCR  

Alert details

Yellow alert issued for these Delhi areas

Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana remain unaffected, with no warnings issued for these cities. In light of the weather forecast in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Airport and IndiGo airlines have issued separate advisories, urging customers to plan their trips ahead of time. "If you are on your way to the airport, please plan ahead and check your flight details in advance using our app or website," IndiGo said.