Over 170 flights hit as rain lashes Delhi-NCR
What's the story
The Delhi-NCR region awoke to heavy rain on Friday morning, causing severe flooding and traffic jams in various places. Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also disrupted, with up to 146 departures and 30 arrivals delayed until 11:30am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for numerous parts of Delhi-NCR for Friday, upgrading it from yellow. In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, a red alert has been issued predicting extremely heavy rainfall.
Alert details
Yellow alert issued for these Delhi areas
Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana remain unaffected, with no warnings issued for these cities. In light of the weather forecast in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Airport and IndiGo airlines have issued separate advisories, urging customers to plan their trips ahead of time. "If you are on your way to the airport, please plan ahead and check your flight details in advance using our app or website," IndiGo said.
Twitter Post
Waterlogging in Sangam Vihar
VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging on Sangam Vihar Neem Chowk Road.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/SdMj2Byrht
Weather forecast
District-wise warnings across several states
The IMD has also issued district-wise nowcast warnings for the next two to three hours across several states. A red alert is in place for Haryana and Punjab (Chandigarh, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar) and Uttarakhand (Rudraprayag). An orange alert has been issued for Kerala (Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Lakshadweep); Goa (North Goa, South Goa); Gujarat (Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Diu, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Morbi, Porbandar, Surendranagar); Uttar Pradesh (Bahraich, Balrampur, Bijnor, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Shrawasti, Sitapur).
Upcoming forecast
Nowcast warnings in Northeast India, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana till September 1. The IMD's nowcast also covers Assam (Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli); Uttarakhand (Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi); Haryana (Karnal, Kurukshetra); Punjab (Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Pathankot) and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan).