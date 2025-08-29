Next Article
Modi's Japan visit: PM to ride country's famous Shinkansen train
Prime Minister Modi is in Japan for a two-day visit, mainly to boost India-Japan ties and chat about Japan's role in India's bullet train project.
He'll meet Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, and together they're hopping on a high-speed train to Sendai—a city famous for its samurai roots.
Sendai is known for its samurai roots
Sendai was founded back in 1601 by Date Masamune, the "One-Eyed Dragon," whose legacy still shapes the city.
Today, you'll find museums, shrines, and even castle ruins dedicated to him and his clan.
Modi's visit includes stops at a semiconductor facility and the Tohoku Shinkansen plant—mixing history with some serious tech vibes.