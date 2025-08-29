Next Article
Kolkata Metro to halt services for track-switching work
Heads up, Kolkata! Metro trains won't run between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Shahid Khudiram from 10pm on August 30 until 4pm the next day.
This break is for some much-needed track-switching work at Shahid Khudiram, following last month's cracks at Kavi Subhash station that already caused delays and early train terminations.
Special services for MSRE on August 31
If you've got the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Exam on August 31, don't stress—special Metro services will start early between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar from 7am.
Plus, Green Line trains kick off an hour earlier at 8am to help everyone get to their exams smoothly despite the ongoing maintenance.