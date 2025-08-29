India is perfect 'springboard' for Japanese firms: PM Modi

Modi outlined recent business-friendly reforms—like making GST simpler, moving approvals online, and cutting thousands of old rules—to make it easier for global companies to invest. He invited Japan to look beyond cars and invest in robotics, semiconductors, green energy, and more.

India-Japan partnership can help shape an 'Asian century'

Modi said the India-Japan partnership could help shape an "Asian century," with India set to become the world's third-largest economy soon.

He believes combining Japan's technology with Indian talent can drive big leaps in AI, biotech, and clean energy—opening up fresh opportunities for young innovators on both sides.