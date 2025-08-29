Maratha protest in Mumbai brings city to a standstill
Mumbai had a rough Friday as a huge Maratha protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan, brought the city's daily routine to a halt.
Major traffic jams popped up near CSMT, affecting commuters heading to Nariman Point and Fort.
To make things trickier for commuters, a freight train snag on Central Railway caused delays and overcrowding at Byculla station.
Public transport takes the brunt
Public transport took the brunt—BEST busses ran late or were rerouted around Dadar and Mumbai Central, making things crowded.
Train stations on the Harbour line were packed with protesters and regular folks trying to get around.
Schools also saw low attendance thanks to the disruptions.
Police kept up their presence at Azad Maidan but managed to keep things mostly under control elsewhere in the city.