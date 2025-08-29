Next Article
National Sports Day: PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya pay tribute
India marked National Sports Day this week, celebrating the legacy of hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid heartfelt tributes on his birthday, using the occasion to spotlight India's sporting achievements and future ambitions.
Mandaviya calls for sports to be part of daily life
PM Modi shared that Dhyan Chand's impact on Indian sports is "whose excellence continues to inspire generations" and highlighted a decade of government efforts to transform the country's sports scene.
Meanwhile, Mandaviya called on everyone to make sports a bigger part of daily life, emphasizing new initiatives like the National Sports Governance Bill to help build a stronger sports culture across India.