RSS chief clears air on BJP ties, talks caste divisions
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently cleared the air on some big national topics.
He said the RSS doesn't control BJP's decisions, but just offers advice when needed.
He also emphasized that Islam belongs in India and brushed off any talk of a rift with the BJP.
Retirement at 75, Mathura-Kashi stand, caste divisions addressed
Bhagwat explained that while the Ram Temple was the only movement RSS got involved in and took to its conclusion, they'll only support Kashi and Mathura movements if locals start them.
He dismissed rumors about leaders like PM Modi needing to retire at 75.
On other fronts, he said international trade was essential, but there can be no friendship under pressure, backed constitutional reservations, and urged moving beyond old caste divisions for a more equal society.