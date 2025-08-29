RSS chief clears air on BJP ties, talks caste divisions

Retirement at 75, Mathura-Kashi stand, caste divisions addressed

Bhagwat explained that while the Ram Temple was the only movement RSS got involved in and took to its conclusion, they'll only support Kashi and Mathura movements if locals start them.

He dismissed rumors about leaders like PM Modi needing to retire at 75.

On other fronts, he said international trade was essential, but there can be no friendship under pressure, backed constitutional reservations, and urged moving beyond old caste divisions for a more equal society.