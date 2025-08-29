Japan is an important partner in India's progress: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Japan, called Japan an important partner in India's progress.
He pointed out that Japanese investments—over $40 billion so far—have boosted key sectors like manufacturing and semiconductors.
Modi also highlighted that India is now the fastest-growing major economy and could soon become the world's third largest.
Modi calls for deeper India-Japan partnership
Modi emphasized that India's strong foreign exchange reserves ($700 billion) and solid banking system are fueling its rise, with Indian markets offering high returns for investors.
He credited recent reforms, like a simpler tax regime, for making India more business-friendly.
He also called for an even deeper India-Japan partnership to support development.