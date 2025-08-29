Japan is an important partner in India's progress: PM Modi India Aug 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Japan, called Japan an important partner in India's progress.

He pointed out that Japanese investments—over $40 billion so far—have boosted key sectors like manufacturing and semiconductors.

Modi also highlighted that India is now the fastest-growing major economy and could soon become the world's third largest.