Jammu schools shut until August 30 due to flooding
Thanks to days of intense rain and flooding, all schools in Jammu will stay shut until August 30.
Director of School Education, Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, says student safety comes first, so online classes are recommended for Classes 9-12 if possible.
Floods have claimed 45 lives
Flooding has left many school buildings waterlogged and roads damaged, making it risky to reopen right now—especially in hilly areas prone to landslides.
Sadly, the floods have claimed 45 lives, mostly due to a landslide near Vaishno Devi.
The government is keeping a close watch and will only reopen schools once everything is safe and clean again.