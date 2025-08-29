Odisha: Floods submerge villages for 5 days, crops hit
Flooding in Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts has left nearly 100 villages submerged for five days straight.
About 30,000 people are affected—many stuck at home or cut off—as rivers like the Baitarani drop below danger levels but floodwaters just won't drain away.
In Balasore alone, around 80 villages are still underwater.
Relief camps set up, government help sought
Over 5,000 people have been moved to safety and 25 relief camps are serving free meals and essentials like rice and fodder.
Still, places like Jajpur's Dasrathpur block are hit hard after a river embankment breach stranded thousands and damaged homes.
Clean water is scarce and crops have taken a big hit—this is already the sixth major flood since June this year, so locals are hoping for more help from the government.