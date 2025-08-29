Odisha: Floods submerge villages for 5 days, crops hit

Relief camps set up, government help sought

Over 5,000 people have been moved to safety and 25 relief camps are serving free meals and essentials like rice and fodder.

Still, places like Jajpur's Dasrathpur block are hit hard after a river embankment breach stranded thousands and damaged homes.

Clean water is scarce and crops have taken a big hit—this is already the sixth major flood since June this year, so locals are hoping for more help from the government.