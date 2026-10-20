Marco Rubio in Mumbai today; what's on agenda 

After their meeting, he will attend the "Freedom 250 Reception" at the Jio World Convention Centre, celebrating key milestones in US history and bilateral diplomatic ties.

The US Department of State said that Rubio's visit would include discussions on trade, energy, and investment.

After Mumbai, Rubio will visit Gujarat.

In Jamnagar, Rubio will visit the world's largest single-site refinery, operated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and attend a reception hosted by the Ambani family, The Hindu reported.