Marco Rubio visits Mother Teresa house, begins official India trip
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a stop at the iconic Mother Teresa House in Kolkata this week, kicking off his first official visit to India (May 23-26).
His trip is all about strengthening ties between the US and India, and he also spent time at Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity.
Rubio links service to strategic cooperation
Mother Teresa House isn't just a landmark; it's the heart of global humanitarian work founded back in 1950.
Rubio's visit highlights shared values like service and compassion between both countries.
Besides Kolkata, he'll head to Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi to boost cooperation on trade, tech, defense, energy security, and even Indo-Pacific strategy.
As US Ambassador Gor put it, their partnership is built on "selfless service that transcends borders."