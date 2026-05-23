Marco Rubio visits Mother Teresa house, begins official India trip India May 23, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a stop at the iconic Mother Teresa House in Kolkata this week, kicking off his first official visit to India (May 23-26).

His trip is all about strengthening ties between the US and India, and he also spent time at Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity.