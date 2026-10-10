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Home / News / India News / Delhi: At least 1,000 detained ahead of protest against CEC
Delhi: At least 1,000 detained ahead of protest against CEC
The detentions were made late Friday and early Saturday

Delhi: At least 1,000 detained ahead of protest against CEC

By Snehil Singh
Oct 10, 2026
09:30 am
What's the story

Ahead of a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at least 1,000 people have been detained across Delhi, Hindustan Times reported. The detentions were made late Friday and early Saturday in various districts, border areas, and near transport hubs to stop mass mobilization. A senior officer reportedly confirmed that more than 250 detainees were picked up by district police in southeast Delhi after identifying protesters around Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

Detention details

Police tighten security at railway stations, bus stops

Apart from southeast Delhi, over 100 people were also detained from east and northeast Delhi. The police also carried out detentions at railway stations, bus stops, and near the airport.

Saurav Das, co-convenor of the CJP, had announced on social media platform X that party members would arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning.

In anticipation of this, security outside the airport was tightened by authorities.

Protest forecast

Heavy traffic predicted near key areas

The police expect more than 20,000 protesters to gather at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Detainees are being shifted to 13 major detention centers across each district ahead of the protest.

Heavy traffic congestion is predicted near key areas like Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, and Ashoka Road due to multi-layered security arrangements.

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Security measures

Inter-district border pickets set up

The Delhi Police has deployed a huge number of personnel across the city, with over 30,000 officers on the ground.

All border areas of Delhi are heavily guarded as part of the security measures.

Inter-district border pickets have been set up between central and New Delhi districts and connecting points involving south, southeast, and southwest Delhi districts.

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