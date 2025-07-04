Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
'Masterly stroke': Deputy Army Chief praises Operation Sindoor
Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh just shared details about Operation Sindoor, a behind-the-scenes military move that helped India avoid an all-out war with Pakistan.
Thanks to smart intelligence work and flexible planning right up to the last minute, the operation kept things from escalating.
TL;DR
Future conflicts will need more tech-savvy solutions, says Singh
Singh explained that out of 21 planned targets, nine were chosen—enough to show India's strength without letting things spiral.
The Army, Air Force, and Navy all worked together for this.
He called the timing a "masterly stroke" and pointed out that future conflicts will need even more tech-savvy strategies as warfare keeps evolving.