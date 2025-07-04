Delhi's 1st artificial rain: Cloud seeding explained
Delhi's air pollution is so bad, the government's turning to cloud seeding—basically, making artificial rain—to help clear the air.
Teaming up with IIT Kanpur, they planned to start this July, but weather delays mean it'll actually kick off in August 2025.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta believes this could be a significant step for the city.
How the process works
Cloud seeding means spraying special chemicals (like silver iodide) into rain-ready clouds from small planes—hoping for some much-needed showers.
IIT Kanpur has cooked up a custom formula for Delhi, and scientists will oversee five flights covering huge areas of the city.
The project still needs final aviation approval, but Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa considers it a potential game-changer for Delhi's pollution problem.