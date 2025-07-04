Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Delhi's 1st artificial rain: Cloud seeding explained

Delhi's air pollution is so bad, the government's turning to cloud seeding—basically, making artificial rain—to help clear the air.

Teaming up with IIT Kanpur, they planned to start this July, but weather delays mean it'll actually kick off in August 2025.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta believes this could be a significant step for the city.