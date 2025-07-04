Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Recovery efforts continue at Air India crash site
Air India Flight 171 crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12, hitting a college hostel and leaving only one survivor among the 260 people on board or on the ground.
Rescue teams have now found 16 more bodies as they continue their work at the site.
TL;DR
Victims being identified through DNA testing
Victims are being identified through DNA testing at an Ahmedabad lab, a process that takes up to three days for each sample.
Teams are still working nonstop to clear debris and support families waiting for news.
Plane sent out a mayday call before going down
The plane sent out a Mayday call before going down.
Investigators have recovered the black boxes and are working with experts from several countries to figure out what went wrong—early signs point to possible engine or flap issues.