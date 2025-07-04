Recovery efforts continue at Air India crash site

TL;DR

Victims being identified through DNA testing

Victims are being identified through DNA testing at an Ahmedabad lab, a process that takes up to three days for each sample.

Teams are still working nonstop to clear debris and support families waiting for news.

Plane sent out a mayday call before going down

The plane sent out a Mayday call before going down.

Investigators have recovered the black boxes and are working with experts from several countries to figure out what went wrong—early signs point to possible engine or flap issues.