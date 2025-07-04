Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Rising water levels spark flood fears in Prayagraj
Prayagraj is on high alert right now because the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are rising fast after early monsoon showers.
With flood risks in low-lying areas, officials have marked 47 villages as sensitive and set up 88 monitoring posts to keep an eye on things.
Residents in these spots are being warned to stay prepared.
TL;DR
Authorities are connected with locals to keep them informed
Disaster response teams (NDRF and SDRF) have been sent out, and mock drills are happening to make sure everyone's ready if things get worse.
District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar shared that shelters are ready and "vulnerable locations are receiving continuous monitoring."
Authorities say they're staying connected with locals so everyone knows what's going on and can act quickly if evacuations become necessary.