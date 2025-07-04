India's semiconductor revolution: A talent-building initiative

TL;DR

Training programs for the right skills

The industry needs engineers, technicians, operators, and specialists with skills in everything from quality control to materials engineering.

To tackle a current shortage of skilled talent—especially for fabrication—ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India has launched training centers like NAMTECH in Gujarat.

Their first batch saw full placement thanks to hands-on programs and fellowships.

Gujarat is India's semiconductor hotspot

Gujarat is fast becoming India's semiconductor hotspot with big players like Tata Electronics setting up shop.

The Government of India has invested heavily—₹76,000 crore—to boost R&D and skill development as part of a national initiative.

If you're looking at a career in semiconductors, this could be your moment.