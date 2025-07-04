Operation Sindoor: Insights from Deputy Army Chief

TL;DR

Operation showed India's way of showing strength without escalating things

This operation was India's way of showing strength without escalating things further. It came after 26 civilians lost their lives to an attack.

By choosing limited targets and avoiding civilian or military sites, the army aimed to send a clear message while keeping things under control.

Plus, with China supplying most of Pakistan's military gear, there's a bigger geopolitical angle—making this more than just a local conflict.