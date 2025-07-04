Operation Sindoor: Insights from Deputy Army Chief
Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2023 after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, saw India's army make a last-minute decision to strike nine key terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Over 100 terrorists were neutralized, with the focus on hitting only terror infrastructure—Lt Gen Rahul R Singh called it a "masterly stroke" for its precision and restraint.
Operation showed India's way of showing strength without escalating things
This operation was India's way of showing strength without escalating things further. It came after 26 civilians lost their lives to an attack.
By choosing limited targets and avoiding civilian or military sites, the army aimed to send a clear message while keeping things under control.
Plus, with China supplying most of Pakistan's military gear, there's a bigger geopolitical angle—making this more than just a local conflict.