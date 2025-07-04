India's high-speed bunker buster missile development
India is working on a new version of its Agni-5 missile that can smash through heavily fortified underground bunkers.
The DRDO is tweaking the missile to carry a massive 7,500kg warhead, designed to punch 80-100 meters below the surface—kind of like what the US recently did with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
How the new missile will be different
To handle the heavier warhead, Agni-5's range will drop from over 5,000km to about 2,500km.
But it'll still be super fast—think hypersonic speeds up to Mach 20—so it can hit underground command centers or missile silos quickly and accurately.
There'll be two versions: one for deep bunkers and another for hitting surface targets.
Why India needs this capability
Instead of relying on pricey stealth bombers to drop bunker-busting bombs, India is shifting to smarter missile tech.
This makes operations more flexible and cost-effective—and boosts India's ability to deter nuclear threats from neighbors like Pakistan and China.