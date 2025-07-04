India's high-speed bunker buster missile development

TL;DR

How the new missile will be different

To handle the heavier warhead, Agni-5's range will drop from over 5,000km to about 2,500km.

But it'll still be super fast—think hypersonic speeds up to Mach 20—so it can hit underground command centers or missile silos quickly and accurately.

There'll be two versions: one for deep bunkers and another for hitting surface targets.

Why India needs this capability

Instead of relying on pricey stealth bombers to drop bunker-busting bombs, India is shifting to smarter missile tech.

This makes operations more flexible and cost-effective—and boosts India's ability to deter nuclear threats from neighbors like Pakistan and China.