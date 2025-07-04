Reddit post sparks debate on India's middle class

TL;DR

Breakdown of the family's income

The maid brings in ₹30,000 a month from three homes. Her husband earns ₹35,000 as a daily wage laborer, and their son adds another ₹30,000 working at a saree shop.

With younger kids learning trades like tailoring and plumbing, their total monthly income could hit ₹1.3 lakh or more.

What defines middle class?

On top of earnings, the family gets government perks like subsidized rent and free rations—making things easier financially.

This story highlights how informal work (which makes up 85% of India's workforce) can sometimes outpace formal jobs in take-home pay, even without job security or benefits.

It's got people talking about what really defines the middle class today.