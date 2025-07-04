Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Amit Shah assures support to rain-hit states

Heavy rains are causing serious trouble in parts of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah checked in with the chief ministers and promised that the central government is ready to send more disaster response teams if needed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also put out alerts for central India and the western coast, warning that the downpour isn't letting up any time soon.