Amit Shah assures support to rain-hit states
Heavy rains are causing serious trouble in parts of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah checked in with the chief ministers and promised that the central government is ready to send more disaster response teams if needed.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also put out alerts for central India and the western coast, warning that the downpour isn't letting up any time soon.
IMD says heavy rain will continue this week
Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are among the hardest hit, with heavy rain causing significant disruptions.
Himachal Pradesh is seeing flash floods and damage to homes, while Gujarat is dealing with waterlogged streets and daily disruptions.
The IMD says heavy rain will continue this week as monsoon activity stays strong.
