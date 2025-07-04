Air India refutes coercion allegations in AI171 compensation process
Air India is pushing back against claims that it pressured families of the AI171 crash victims to share financial details or risk losing compensation.
The airline called these allegations "unsubstantiated and inaccurate," explaining that collecting such info is standard so payments go to the right people.
So far, 47 families have received interim payouts, and 55 more cases are being reviewed.
Families can submit documents at facilitation centre in Ahmedabad
Families can submit documents at Air India's Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad—either in person or by email—with staff available to help.
Air India says this approach is meant to be flexible and supportive during a tough time.
Tata Group has pledged ₹1 crore per deceased family
Tata Group, which owns Air India, has pledged ₹1 crore per deceased family through a ₹500-crore trust.
This ex-gratia support comes on top of legal compensation, reflecting their commitment to help families as they navigate this difficult period.