Air India refutes coercion allegations in AI171 compensation process

Families can submit documents at facilitation centre in Ahmedabad

Families can submit documents at Air India's Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad—either in person or by email—with staff available to help.

Air India says this approach is meant to be flexible and supportive during a tough time.

Tata Group has pledged ₹1 crore per deceased family

Tata Group, which owns Air India, has pledged ₹1 crore per deceased family through a ₹500-crore trust.

This ex-gratia support comes on top of legal compensation, reflecting their commitment to help families as they navigate this difficult period.