India • Jul 04, 2025
EAM S Jaishankar's upcoming China visit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is off to China from July 13-15 for his first visit since the recent border agreement.
He'll meet Chinese officials in Beijing and join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Tianjin.
India, China are working together at SCO
This trip is a big move toward easing India-China tensions after years of border issues.
With the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra back on and talks about restarting direct flights, both sides seem ready for a reset.
Plus, with India and China working together at the SCO—a group that includes Russia, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries—these discussions could shape regional stability that affects everyone.