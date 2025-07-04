Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Allahabad HC denies bail for controversial social media posts

The Allahabad High Court has refused bail to Ashraf Khan, who was accused of sharing posts on Facebook that criticized Prime Minister Modi and the Indian military.

The court made it clear that while free speech is important, it doesn't cover disrespecting national leaders or stirring up trouble online.

It also called out the growing misuse of social media in the name of free expression.