India • Jul 04, 2025
Allahabad HC denies bail for controversial social media posts
The Allahabad High Court has refused bail to Ashraf Khan, who was accused of sharing posts on Facebook that criticized Prime Minister Modi and the Indian military.
The court made it clear that while free speech is important, it doesn't cover disrespecting national leaders or stirring up trouble online.
It also called out the growing misuse of social media in the name of free expression.
TL;DR
Posts praised Pakistan's air force, criticized Indian defense officials
Khan's posts allegedly praised Pakistan's air force and put Indian defense officials in a negative light, especially during tense times between India and Pakistan.
The court felt these actions could harm national unity and public order, saying, "Freedom of speech...has its own limitations," especially when it comes to national security.