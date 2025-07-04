Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Dalai Lama receives top-tier security in Ladakh amid reincarnation standoff
The Dalai Lama will be in Ladakh from July 12, staying for over a month with Z+ security—the highest level of protection in India.
Officials are planning everything from medical support to crowd control to make sure things go smoothly during his stay.
TL;DR
His next reincarnation can only be decided by Gaden Phodrang
This visit is expected to draw huge crowds, so tight coordination between departments is key.
The extra security also comes after the Dalai Lama recently stated that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust can decide his next reincarnation—a move that directly challenges China's claims and highlights ongoing tensions over Tibetan religious autonomy.