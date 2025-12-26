Next Article
MEA says it's serious about bringing back Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya
India
After Lalit Modi posted a cheeky Instagram video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday, calling them "the two biggest fugitives of India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded.
The MEA assured that they are actively working with other countries to bring fugitives back to face charges in India.
Why should you care?
Mallya left India in 2016 after his airline defaulted on ₹9,000 crore in loans, while Lalit Modi has been wanted since 2010 for alleged money laundering and tax evasion.
Despite years of investigations by agencies like the ED and CBI, huge public funds are still missing.
If these high-profile fugitives return, it could be a big step toward recovering that money—and sending a strong message about accountability.