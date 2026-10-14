Blue drum murder case: Muskan Rastogi, lover get death penalty
What's the story
A Meerut court has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer, last year. Rajput was allegedly drugged and murdered. His dismembered body was found stuffed inside a blue drum at his home in March 2025. The court had convicted the duo for the murder on September 30.
Request
Muskan requested to meet her seven-year-old daughter
For the past few days, Muskan had been requested to meet her seven-year-old, cops said.
However, police said on Wednesday that the child has not been brought to the jail yet.
Muskan and Sahil appeared before a district judge through video conferencing from jail ahead of their sentencing.
The court asked both convicts if they had anything to say before the sentence was pronounced.
Trial update
Both convicts distressed, not eating properly: Jail superintendent
Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said the judge asked both convicts about various aspects of the case, including the forensic report.
The first hearing was brief, but both accused presented their sides.
Sharma also revealed that both convicts were anxious and distressed, eating very little at meals and not sleeping properly.
Case verdict
Maximum punishment sought by prosecution
On September 30, the Meerut court convicted Muskan and Sahil, bringing the trial to an end after 13 months and 126 hearings from 22 witnesses.
The prosecution sought the maximum punishment, citing the nature of the crime and evidence presented during the trial.
Government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaubey said the court referred to a Supreme Court order stressing appropriate punishment for serious crimes.
After their conviction, Rajput's family demanded the death penalty for both convicts.