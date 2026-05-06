Meghalaya challenges bail for Sonam Raghuvanshi before High Court hearing
India
The Meghalaya government is challenging a lower court's decision to grant bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in the state last year.
The High Court has now stepped in and will hear the case on May 12, 2026.
Officials say the lower court missed some important details when it allowed her bail.
Government: Raghuvanshi informed about arrest grounds
The government insists Raghuvanshi was clearly informed about the grounds of arrest, pointing to charge sheets filed last September and February, and formal charges set out in October.
Now, all eyes are on the upcoming High Court hearing to see what happens next.