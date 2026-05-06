Meghalaya challenges bail for Sonam Raghuvanshi before High Court hearing India May 06, 2026

The Meghalaya government is challenging a lower court's decision to grant bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in the state last year.

The High Court has now stepped in and will hear the case on May 12, 2026.

Officials say the lower court missed some important details when it allowed her bail.