Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast: 16 dead, PM announces compensation

PM Modi announces compensation, state CM orders inquiry

Rescue teams are still searching for trapped workers, while officials investigate what caused the blast.

PM Modi shared his condolences online, saying he was "pained by the mishap," and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.

The state's Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry, and police are looking to take action against the mine owner—though no arrests yet.