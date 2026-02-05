Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast: 16 dead, PM announces compensation
India
A deadly blast at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills claimed the lives of 16 laborers on Thursday morning.
The explosion happened during banned "rat-hole" mining, which is known for being unsafe and has been outlawed.
PM Modi announces compensation, state CM orders inquiry
Rescue teams are still searching for trapped workers, while officials investigate what caused the blast.
PM Modi shared his condolences online, saying he was "pained by the mishap," and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.
The state's Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry, and police are looking to take action against the mine owner—though no arrests yet.