57 Delhi Metro stations may shut from Friday night
What's the story
The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night. The move comes in light of planned protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of New Delhi on Saturday. The proposed restrictions will be in place from 9:00pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10 until the situation normalizes.
Station details
Reduce train frequency at these stations
The letter, dated October 8, was written by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range.
It also suggested reducing metro train frequency at these stations to prevent possible crowd surges toward sensitive areas.
The list of affected stations includes key stops like Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, and New Delhi, among others.
Implementation request
Letter addressed to DMRC MD
The letter was addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, asking him to direct officers and staff accordingly.
Other stations on the list include Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, and Supreme Court.
The proposed restrictions cover areas across central Delhi, south Delhi, north Delhi, and east/northeast parts of the city.
Travel advisory
Plan your journey accordingly
Commuters traveling through central or south Delhi are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Major stops like Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat will be affected.
The police have urged DMRC to act swiftly in view of the upcoming protest, with an aim to manage crowds and secure sensitive areas during the event.