Modi meets Global South leaders at New Delhi BRICS summit
At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi caught up with leaders from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan.
The main goal? Teaming up on things like trade, energy, technology, and development, part of India's bigger push to connect with countries across the Global South.
Modi discussed trade defense technology energy
With South Africa's President Ramaphosa, Modi focused on trade and digital projects (and even invited South Africa to consider joining the International Big Cat Alliance).
Talks with Nigeria centered on defense and agriculture.
In his chat with Uganda's vice president, he backed the country's Vision 2040 plan for growth.
With the Philippines's President Marcos Jr. disaster resilience and space cooperation were key topics.
And Kazakhstan's President Tokayev discussed energy ties and new technology opportunities with Modi.