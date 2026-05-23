Modi meets Rubio in Delhi on West Asia stability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Delhi this week.
Their conversation centered on keeping West Asia stable through dialogue, with both leaders agreeing that global peace matters.
Rubio also brought up energy security, saying the US is working to keep Iran's influence on oil markets in check.
Modi Rubio discuss defense, trade, visas
The meeting wasn't just about politics. Modi and Rubio talked about ramping up defense ties and collaborating on new tech.
They reviewed Mission 500, a plan to double India-US trade by 2030.
Plus, Rubio extended an invitation from President Trump for Modi to visit the White House.
The visit highlighted India's growing role in the Indo-Pacific region and said the US will introduce a new 'America First visa scheduling tool' that prioritizes business professionals heading to the United States.