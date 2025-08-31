Modi, Xi talk for 40 minutes at SCO summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping sat down for a 40-minute chat at the SCO summit in Tianjin this weekend—Modi's first trip to China since 2018.
Their talk focused on easing five years of border tensions in eastern Ladakh and planning events for 75 years of India-China diplomatic ties.
Meeting comes right after fresh border talks
This meeting came right after fresh border talks, where both sides agreed to keep things calm along the Line of Actual Control.
With about 50,000 troops still stationed on each side, both leaders are clearly trying to dial down friction.
The timing is key too: as India faces US tariffs linked to Russian oil imports, these moves show Delhi's effort to balance its relationships with global powers while staying active in regional security through the SCO partnership.