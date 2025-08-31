Modi, Xi talk for 40 minutes at SCO summit

Meeting comes right after fresh border talks

This meeting came right after fresh border talks, where both sides agreed to keep things calm along the Line of Actual Control.

With about 50,000 troops still stationed on each side, both leaders are clearly trying to dial down friction.

The timing is key too: as India faces US tariffs linked to Russian oil imports, these moves show Delhi's effort to balance its relationships with global powers while staying active in regional security through the SCO partnership.