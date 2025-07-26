Next Article
Modi's Maldives visit: India announces ₹4,850Cr line of credit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending two days in the Maldives from July 26, 2025, focusing on boosting ties with the island nation.
He met with top leaders, including Vice-President Uz Hussain Mohamed and former President Mohamed Nasheed, to talk about teaming up on big issues like infrastructure, tech, and climate change.
India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy
Modi also sat down with Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla to launch a new India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group and announced a ₹4,850 crore line of credit to help fund development projects in the Maldives.
The visit fits into India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy—basically, making sure close neighbors like the Maldives grow together with India.