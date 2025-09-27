Modi's speech cut for 10 minutes; IT secy removed India Sep 27, 2025

A tech glitch at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on September 25, 2024, caused the live feed of his speech to be cut off for nearly 10 minutes.

The state's IT department was responsible for the technical arrangements at the event, and as a result, Archana Singh—the Secretary of Information Technology and Communication—was removed from her post for "administrative reasons."