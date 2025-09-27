Next Article
Modi's speech cut for 10 minutes; IT secy removed
India
A tech glitch at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on September 25, 2024, caused the live feed of his speech to be cut off for nearly 10 minutes.
The state's IT department was responsible for the technical arrangements at the event, and as a result, Archana Singh—the Secretary of Information Technology and Communication—was removed from her post for "administrative reasons."
Audio-visual issues during farmers' interaction
Singh's removal came after higher-ups in Jaipur and Delhi expressed their dissatisfaction. She's now waiting for her next assignment.
This wasn't the only hiccup—there were also audio-visual problems when Modi spoke with farmers.
The incident highlights just how crucial smooth tech is for big events and why backup plans really matter.